A SEARCH is underway for a missing man from North Yorkshire.

North Yorkshire Police has issued an urgent appeal with support from Police Scotland to help find a missing man from Topcliffe near Thirsk.

Will Stevenson, 44, was reported missing by his family at 11.26pm last night (December 12).

A police spokesman said: "Will was in the Northallerton area at around 10.20pm and concerns are growing for his safety.

"His car, a silver 53-reg Ford Fiesta, is believed to be in the Dumfries and Galloway area from around 1am on Tuesday (December 13) having travelled west via the A66.

"If you have seen a man matching Will’s photograph or the 53-reg Ford Fiesta between Northallerton in North Yorkshire and Dumfries and Galloway in Scotland, please report it to the police immediately on 999. Please quote reference NYP-12122022-0431."