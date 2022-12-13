RESIDENTS in a York community have been left without hot water and adequate heating during the coldest weather of the winter so far.

Furious residents in Derwenthorpe say they're having to take cold showers and boil kettles so they can give their babies a bath, following major problems with the centralised, eco-friendly boilers which provide hot water and heating to all homes.

One mum, Charlotte Marquis, said there had been weeks of recurring problems and, with temperatures now so low, this was not acceptable.

"Yesterday, my children were outside most of the day and when I brought them home, I just wanted to bath them to warm them up but that wasn't possible," she said.

"With the current cost of living crisis and as a single parent, boiling a kettle over 20 times just to get a tiny bath for them isn't good enough."

A second parent said: "We've just gone to bath the kids too and have no hot water."

Another resident said she had been told she could go to York Sport and have a shower for £2. "I should be able to use my own b***** shower," she said.

Another commented: "This estate is full of homes with kids -how is this acceptable?"while Tania McGrath, of Lotherington Avenue, said yesterday she had just checked her radiators, and they were warm on top but cold the rest of the way down and therefore not giving off any heat.

She also still had no hot water after being without since last Thursday.

She said she had an auto immune disease as well as other illnesses and was starting infusions for five hours, and so needed a warm house. "It's absolutely ridiculous," she said.

The Joseph Rowntree Housing Trust, which developed Derwenthorpe as a 21st century equivalent of the model village New Earswick and rents out some of rthe 480 homes, apologised last night for any inconvenience experienced by residents.

A spokeswoman said Veolia were responsible for supplying heating and hot water to residents in Derwenthorpe through a central district heating system which was powered by gas and biomass boilers, through a contract with the trust.

"JRHT are aware that there have been issues with the system over time and most recently with some of the boilers," she said.

"JRHT received reassurance from Veolia that there was a plan in place to fix the recent issues with the boilers. JRHT have been looking at the wider issues with the system itself.

"However, in recent days JRHT understands that there have been increased issues for residents relating to the loss of heat and hot water.

"Veolia are currently investigating the extent of these issues but believe that the increase in demand for the service coupled with the reduced capacity of the district heating boilers is causing the disruption to residents."

She said Veolia had informed the trust that any resident having a problem with heat or hot water should report it on 0345 0781154 or via uk.derwenthorpe@veolia.com and Veolia were obliged to assist vulnerable residents with alternative heating.

She said an emergency boiler was being installed in Derwenthorpe today, which was aimed at providing additional capacity to the system.

"JRHT are very concerned about this interruption to service and the impact on Derwenthorpe residents,"they said. " JRHT also expect that Veolia respond in a timely and effective way to all residents' enquiries.

"Should any Derwenthorpe resident feel they have not received an appropriate response to a loss of heat, water, or service from Veolia then they should contact JRHT by email information@jrht.org.uk to provide details."