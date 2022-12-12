A MAN was found collapsed in the street with a head wound, following a serious assault in Goole.
Humberside Police said the assault was believed to have happened inside premises on Western Road on Friday October 14.
"At around 10pm, it is reported that a man is believed to have been assaulted by another man following an altercation inside the venue," said a spokesperson.
"A man was taken to hospital for treatment to a head wound having been found collapsed on Sotheron Street. He sustained what are serious but not thought to be life threatening injuries."
They appealed for witnesses or anyone with information to phone 101 quoting log 547 of 14 October.
