ONE of three new streets on the former home of York City will be named after a key member of the club’s record breaking 1984 fourth division championship winning side.

Following submissions put forward by fans of the club, York based housebuilder Persimmon has had the proposal to create Keith Walwyn Walk in memory of striker Keith Walwyn formally approved by City of York Council and Royal Mail.

As previously revealed, Persimmon have said the three street names and four three-storey apartment buildings will all honour players and managers who graced the turf and dugouts of Bootham Crescent.

The Press, working with Persimmon and the players' families, will reveal the name of each individual and their story in the coming weeks - the second of which is Keith.

Born in the West Indies, Walwyn played for clubs in Yorkshire and Lincolnshire before joining York from Chesterfield in June 1981 for a fee of £4,000.

Keith Walwyn in 1987 (Image: Newsquest)

Walwyn made an immediate impression by scoring in each of his first four league games and quickly became a huge fans’ favourite with his fearless, all-action style, whole-hearted effort – and goals.

He was one of the stars of the 1983/84 season, netting 25 times and forming a lethal partnership with John Byrne as the team surged to the Fourth Division title with a record 101 points. Injury limited his appearances the following campaign, but he nevertheless clocked up over 20 goals in five of his six seasons with the club.

The old Bootham Crescent ground (Image: Newsquest)

Keith’s tally of 140 goals in 291 appearances was, tantalisingly, only three strikes short of the club-best haul when he signed for Blackpool in 1987. He remained a revered and much-loved figure amongst supporters, and his appearances back in York on and off the pitch were always warmly received. After Keith’s untimely death in 2003, a hospitality lounge at Bootham Crescent was named in his honour, and his image features in the ‘York City Wall’ at the rear of the South Stand at the new LNER Community Stadium.

Keith Walwyn begins a typical bustling run, April 1987 (Image: Newsquest)

Keith's widow, Liz Walwyn, with their son, James, and Keith's brother, Murphy, recently visited the Bootham Crescent site.

She said: “To have Keith’s name preserved in this way at Bootham Crescent is such an honour and means the world to his family.

“Keith would be so honoured and so so proud to know that a street is being named after him.

“I’m so touched by the way he is constantly in the thoughts of supporters and that his name will continue to be remembered in this way.”

Keith's family, his widow, Liz, his son, James, and brother, Murphy, on a recent visit to the Bootham Crescent site (Image: Persimmon)