SCORES of properties have been left without power in a North Yorkshire town on the coldest day of the winter so far.

Northern Powergrid says 130 premises in Norton, near Malton, have been affected by an unplanned power cut, caused by an unexpected problem with cables or equipment.

The cut mainly appears to be hitting homes mainly in the Eastfield Road and Mill Street area of the town.

Temperatures in the area are already below freezing, and the cut is likely to impact on central heating systems as well as lighting.

The company estimates it will restore supplies by 6.15pm.