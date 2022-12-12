TWO suspects have been arrested following the break-in of a supermarket till.

Humberside police received reports at 4pm yesterday (Sunday, December 11), of a man, who is believed to have threatened supermarket staff before gaining access to the till and making off with a large sum of money.

This incident happened on Bessingby Way, in Bridlington.

Thankfully, nobody was injured, and two men fled the scene.

A 45 year old man and a 39 year old man were arrested a short distance away on suspicion of robbery and remain in police custody

If you have any information about the incident, please call the police non-emergency 101 line quoting log 330 of 11 December.