YORK is set to see its first snow of the winter this evening, according to the Met Office.

The organisation is predicting light snow will fall in the city between 7 and 11pm, amid freezing temperatures.

But rival forecasters at BBC Weather, in association with MeteoGroup, have a different forecast for this evening: they say it will be dry but cold in York this evening.

Both organisations say it will be cold but dry over the next few days, unlike areas closer to the coast where snow showers are forecast.