DO you recognise this woman?
Police in York have issued a CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to following a theft from a city centre sports shop.
They say the incident happened at JD Sports on Coney Street in York at around 2pm on Tuesday, November 29.
A police spokesman said: "Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the woman in the image.
"Anyone with any information is asked to email david.scaife@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for David Scaife.
"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
Please quote reference number 12220211548 when passing on information.
