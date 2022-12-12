DO you recognise this woman?

Police in York have issued a CCTV image of a woman they would like to speak to following a theft from a city centre sports shop.

They say the incident happened at JD Sports on Coney Street in York at around 2pm on Tuesday, November 29.

A police spokesman said: "Officers are asking members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the woman in the image.

"Anyone with any information is asked to email david.scaife@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for David Scaife.

"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

Please quote reference number 12220211548 when passing on information.