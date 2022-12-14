Council chiefs are pledging that roads and pathways across York will continue to be gritted this winter - despite a 60 per cent hike in the price of salt.

Temperatures across York are plummeting this week - with a low of -4C forecast for the morning of Friday, December 16. Drivers are being urged to take care on the roads.

The cold snap comes as the Local Government Association warned that the cost of salt has gone up by 60 per cent.

But City of York Council says it has enough salt reserves to grit the city's roads and pathways.

The council grits 360 miles of roads and pathways with salt between November and April when there is a threat of snow, ice and frost.

Map of gritting routes in York (Image: City of York council)

The gritted routes include popular cycling and walking routes (marked pink and orange on the map).

The cycle and pedestrian routes are treated with 'baby gritters' which can pass through narrower sections of road, such as the Millennium Bridge, which is treated with a non-corrosive de-icer to avoid damaging the metal, the council said.

Cllr Andy D'Agorne, leader of City of York Council, said: "These are important to help keep cyclists safe and reduce the pressure on the NHS from treating broken bones of pedestrians and cyclists who have slipped on frozen ground."

The other cycle and walking paths included in the gritting routes are:

Skeldergate Bridge to Moor Lane

St Barnabas to Lendal Bridge

Bootham Terrace underpass to Leeman Road

Riverside path from Government House to Marygate

Minster Yard

Meadlands link to Foss Islands line

South Esplanade to Butcher Terrace

James street to Morrisons Access

Navugation Road Corner to Peasholme Green

Outside of the city centre, the roads will be gritted from Strensall to Bilbrough along the A64, the council added.