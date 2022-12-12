POLICE have put out an appeal after a thief targetted a York depot.

North Yorkshire Police say they are investigating the theft of several power tools including a jack hammer and saw from the Hazel Court council depot off James Street just outside the city centre at about 10.15pm on Friday (December 9).

The suspect was wearing a white face covering, a blue hooded puffer-style coat, black trainers and black gloves.

Officers are requesting the public’s help to identify the suspect.

A police spokesman said: "If you saw a person matching this description around the Hazel Court and James Street area on Friday night, please get in touch without delay.

"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should email phil.hallam@northyorkshire.police.uk."

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220218572 when providing details.