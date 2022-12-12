A man has admitted killing a 88-year-old woman found dead at a house in a Thornton-le-Dale earlier this year.
Shahin Darvish-Narenjbon, 34, pleaded guilty at Leeds Crown Court on Friday to the manslaughter of Brenda Blainey.
The body of Mrs Blainey was found at a property on High Street in Thornton-le-Dale, near Pickering, on Wednesday, January 5.
Darvish-Narenjbon, who had originally been charged with murder, is due to be sentenced on January 30 next year.
Judge Tom Bayliss KC remanded Darvish-Narenjbon, of Tinshill Lane in Leeds, into hospital under section 48 of the Mental Health Act, until his sentencing date.
