A BURGLAR has struck at a home in a York village.

North Yorkshire Police say the burglary happened in Jasmine Close in New Earswick at around 6.30am on Saturday (December 10).

A police spokesman said: "A man broke into the house and removed electrical items before being disturbed by the homeowners.

"He made off from the scene on foot before officers arrived. Despite an area search and ongoing enquires over the weekend, the man has yet to be identified.

"The suspect is described as white, slim build, aged around 25 to 30, and he was wearing a balaclava, black puffer jacket with the hood up and black jeans.

"We are asking for the public’s assistance to help establish who this man is with any information on his identity or whereabouts.

"We are appealing for information about anyone matching this description seen in the area around this time on Saturday morning, and we are particularly keen to hear from anyone with possible footage of the suspect be it from private CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam.

"If you can help, please email jonathan.gillespie@northyorkshire.police.uk. You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Jonathan Gillespie."

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220218243 when providing details.