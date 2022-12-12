EMERGENCY services in North Yorkshire have put out safety advice following the tragic deaths of three children in Solihull.

Following the news that three boys have now died after being pulled from an icy lake yesterday (December 11), North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service have issued advice.

The boys, aged 11, 10 and eight, had fallen into a lake in Babbs Mill Park in Kinghuhrst, a nature park in Solihull, West Midlands Police said.

READ MORE: Three boys die after falling through ice into Solihull lake

A spokesman for the North Yorkshire Service said: "We also think of our fire, police and ambulance colleagues from West Midlands who have been tirelessly continuing the search in freezing conditions.

"We don’t want another tragic incident to happen again, so we thought we would add some advice on how to stay safe when the temperature drops.

"We know that it is tempting to walk or play on the frozen water but the ice can easily break.

"Venturing onto frozen ponds, reservoirs, lakes and canals is extremely dangerous and can easily have fatal results.

"The temperature of the water is cold enough to take your breath away, which can easily lead to panic and drowning. The coldness can make your arms and legs numb which means you can’t control them and can’t swim. It can lead to hypothermia – serious reduction in your body temperature – which can cause heart failure.

"This happens to even the strongest swimmers!"

READ MORE: Boys in trouble on ice in York park

Follow these simple steps to stay safe

Never venture onto frozen water. Even if it appears thick from the bank, it becomes thinner very quickly.

Adults – set a good example to children by staying off the ice yourselves.

If a dog or other animal ventures onto the ice, or falls through it, do not go onto the ice to rescue it – you are likely to end up in the freezing water and unable to help the animal.

Never throw sticks or balls onto the ice for your dog – keep them on a lead near frozen water. Over 50% of ice related drownings involve the attempted rescue of a dog!

Alcohol and open water can be a lethal combination – keep well away from the edge of open water if you have been drinking alcohol.

If you do see a person or animal in trouble in icy water, stay on the bank and phone 999. If you can reach the person with a branch, clothing tied together or other items then you could try to do so but stay firmly on the bank.

Do not become a victim – phone 999