MORE than 1,300 people attended an annual Christmas concert at a popular York venue - to the delight of organisers after the last two events were hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

York’s Annual Community Carol Concert was held at York Barbican on Sunday afternoon (December 11).

It may have been cold outside, but the warmth of those participating couldn’t stop the snow from falling all around those on stage as traditional carols and popular Christmas tunes were performed to the audience.

During the show, children from both St Oswald’s CE Primary School and Osbaldwick Primary Academy entertained with their "enthusiasm and wonderful" vocal skills on stage.

More than 1,300 people attended the event on Sunday (Image: Mike Haxby)

As well as accompanying all of the community carols, York Railway Institute Band gave a special performance of 'The Christmas Truce' remembering the coming together of the troops on the front line on Christmas Eve in 1914, just weeks after the outbreak of the First World War.

Stamford Bridge Community Choir returned after last year’s Covid-hit concert and again wowed the audience with their unique versions of 'O Holy Night' and 'Love Shone Down' - as well as adding their special harmonies to the community singing.

All choirs joined together with Steve Cassidy with a Christmas medley of popular festive songs as the snow fell over the stage, much to the delight of the children in attendance.

Stamford Bridge Community Choir in action at the event (Image: Mike Haxby)

Father Christmas also made a very fleeting visit to give out small gifts to those children from the audience who came to the front of the stage to sing the classic 'Silent Night'.

Over 40 children came from out of the audience but it was four-year-old Eddison from York who stole the show with his on-stage antics appreciated by the entire audience.

The organising committee said they were particularly grateful to Dr David Lancaster, who kindly stood in to conduct the community singing due to musial director, Mike Pratt’s recent hospitalisation – but Mike did conduct one short Carol during the afternoon to prove he was on the road to recovery.

Steve Cassidy sings as snow falls on the stage at York Barbican (Image: Mike Haxby)

A spokesperson for the event said: "The whole concert was once again co-hosted with much humour and hilarity by Rev Andrew Foster and Radio York’s, Adam Tomlinson.

"It was a great start to the festive period with proceeds from the afternoon being shared between the Lord Mayor and Sheriff of York’s Christmas Cheer Fund and Martin House Children’s Hospice."