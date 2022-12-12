RAIL passengers are warned of severe rail disruption as unions plan for three weeks' worth of rail strikes.

The transport unions Rail Maritime and Transport (RMT), Transport Salaried Staffs' Association (TSSA), and Unite have planned more strike action this week, over Christmas, and in the first week of the New Year, impacting a number of train operators.

This week, on December 13 (tomorrow), 14, 16 and 17, only a reduced service is planned along the East Coast Main Line, which runs from Edinburgh, passing through York, to London King's Cross, between 7.30am and 6.30pm.

The affected rail operators are Great Northern, Thameslink, LNER, Grand Central, Lumo, and Hull Trains.

RMT Union has planned additional strike action between Christmas Eve and December 27, with the railway closed as usual on Christmas Day and Boxing Day.

Further strikes are also planned on January 3, 4, 6 and 7.

Paul Rutter, East Coast Route Director for Network Rail said: "Unfortunately, we need to ask passengers to prepare for some significant disruption to train services this winter.

"Along the East Coast Main Line, we’ll be running as many trains as we can, but this will be very limited and services that do run are likely to be much busier and may be cancelled at short notice.

"Please check your journey before setting off, know your last train times and expect disruption."