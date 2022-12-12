As temperatures plummet, icy conditions can have a big impact on people’s driving. Although there are no rules against driving in wintry weather, drivers might make simple mistakes that could invalidate their insurance.

Matthew Stokes, Specialist Insurance manager from Motorcycle Insurance (https://www.motorcycleinsurance.org.uk/) has detailed what mistakes could compromise your insurance and 5 important ways to stay safe when driving this winter.

He says: "Driving in winter is challenging for many, and it’s unsurprising it can knock someone’s confidence when even a little ice or snow surfaces.

"Whilst it is not illegal to drive in bad weather, drivers can have their policies suspended due to several reasons, including leaving a car unattended whilst switched on or forgetting to clean the snow off the windscreen, number plate and roof."

With cold weather and snow predicted this winter, people should be very careful if they must venture out in bad weather and should only do so if necessary.

Drivers should pay close attention to the advice given to their local area and see how the emergency services are affected by the snow, particularly when there is a red warning.

A red warning does not mean that your insurance will be invalid if you drive, but it could be if you are not driving within the law.

If you’re unsure about what may invalidate your insurance and how to stay safe whilst driving on the roads, here are 5 easy tips to follow:

1. Do not leave your car unattended whilst it defrosts - this might seem like a quick way to warm your car up without you having to freeze inside it, but “frost jacking” will mean that criminals have a better chance of stealing your car. If you have not taken “reasonable care” to prevent your car from being stolen, then your insurance might not cover you.

2. Clean all snow off the roof, windows, and number plates - this is a common mistake and could result in your insurance becoming invalid as well as receiving a fine. Leaving snow on your roof can be a hazard as the snow may fall off and obscure your vision or that of another motorist especially when braking or driving at a heightened speed.

3. Make sure you clean all windows and lights - every glass panel that is used needs to be scrubbed of ice and condensation to ensure you are within the law. You cannot drive with a fogged-up windscreen, as you need to make sure that you have a clear view of the road ahead before you set off

4. Do not put hot water on your windscreen - whilst this might seem like a quick hack to get you out and about, it might cause small cracks to appear which can weaken the glass. Although your windscreen might not immediately shatter, one small crack might turn into something bigger. It is illegal to drive with a crack on your windscreen, so do not try this hack even if you’re in a rush.

5. Check your tyres before you drive - driving in wet and snowy conditions can affect the tread pattern of your tyres. If you have a lower tread depth your braking performance will decrease, and you have a higher chance of causing an accident if your tyres are below the legal limit and you could be fined for this unless you are en-route to having them replaced.