A WARNING has been issued for snow and ice in eastern parts of North Yorkshire.

The Met Office yellow warning applies to the North York Moors and nearby communities close to the coast, such as Pickering and Malton, but not to York.

The warning runs noon tomorrow until noon on Thursday, and says snow showers and icy surfaces will bring some travel disruption.

It says some roads and railways are likely to be affected, with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.

There is a risk of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces.

Temperatures are unlikely to rise above -1C in York today, and only 1C tomorrow, but forecasters expect it to remain dry.