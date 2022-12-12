FOUR children were spotted on a frozen pond in York.
Police in York say their morning foot patrols around Rowntree Park in South Bank came across four lads standing on the frozen pond, trying to smash the ice with a scooter yesterday (December 11).
A spokesman for the force said: "They’ve been a suitably advised to give more thought to their life choices."
