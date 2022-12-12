EMERGENCY crews have been called in after a car has flipped onto its side trapping the driver.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out along with police and paramedics at 10pm last night (December 11) to Low Bentham Road in Bentham in the Craven district of the county.

A service spokesman said: "Crews from Bentham and Hornby responded to a report of a single vehicle crash in which a car had struck a bollard and ended on its side trapping the driver inside.

"Crews stabilised the vehicle before carrying out a roof fold down to release the driver.

"The driver was then left in the care of paramedics for a precautionary check and the incident was handed over to the police."