FIRE crews were called to help after a car crashed into another parked vehicle in a North Yorkshire village.

Crews from Huntington and Easingwold responded to a North Yorkshire Police request for assistance with a crash in Goose Track Lane, West Lilling at around 12.15pm today (December 11) - following a car driving into another parked car.

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "No persons were trapped upon arrival.

"The fire crews made the vehicles and scene safe while police transported one elderly male driver to the care of his son."