SEVERAL pubs in York have quietly abandoned a ban on customers using their bank cards to pay for drink and food.

Pubs owned by Tadcaster brewery Samuel Smith's have operated an unusual cash-only policy for a number of years.

The policy was maintained even in 2020, as businesses across the country were urging customers to make contactless payments amid concerns that banknotes could help spread Covid, with some even barring people from using cash altogether.

The cash-only rule proved difficult for some licensees, particularly in village pubs where there was no cashpoint nearby from which customers could obtain money.

But The Press has now established that at least three Sam Smith's pubs in York have started accepting card payments as well as cash.

The iconic Kings Arms on Kings Staith, the Burns Hotel in Market Street and the Wellington Arms in Alma Terrace have all dispensed with their 'cash-only' signs and are telling customers they can use their cards instead of cash if they prefer.

But other unusual Sam Smith's rules remain in place, including a ban on using phones and laptops, and on swearing.

Licensees at Sam Smith's pubs are not allowed to talk to the media, and the brewery does not comment on any issues.