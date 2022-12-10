A BOY had to be taken to hospital with injuries after a crash in York today (December 10).

Crews from York assisted with a single vehicle collision in Stockton Lane in the city at around 2.50pm today.

A spokesperson for the fire service said: "All occupants of the vehicle were out on arrival. Fire crews assisted with making the scene and vehicle safe and first aid.

"A 12-year-old male casualty was taken to hospital via road ambulance suffering from pelvic injuries.

"Crews used small tools, lighting and a IEC kit at the incident and left it in the hands of North Yorkshire Police."