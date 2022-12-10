HOUSEHOLDS in York with spare or unwanted gifts that are suitable for babies, children and teenagers are being encouraged to donate them to a local scheme.

The Reuse Santa appeal is back for 2022, as Yorwaste, City of York Council and North Yorkshire County Council call upon people across York and North Yorkshire to donate their pre-loved toys and games to young people experiencing hardship this Christmas.

Those with spare gifts can donate them at one of the region’s 22 Household Waste Recycling Centres (HWRCs) that are operated by Yorwaste until December 11.

Once donated at the HWRCs, the items, which can include anything from puzzles and board games, to scooters, action figures and dolls, will be sorted, cleaned and distributed to hundreds of families in need through Yorwaste’s network of local organisations and charities. These include No Wrong Door, Early Help, Good Place Network, Ryedale Special Families, Colburn Hub & Community Cafe, Daisy Chain Project, Snappy, British Heart Foundation, and The Recycle Project CIC.

Teri Owens, group manager at No Wrong Door, said: “For several years now, families that we support have benefited from the fantastic annual Reuse Santa initiative. The quality of the gifts we receive is remarkable, and we want the public to know just how much their generosity is appreciated.

"The cost of living crisis is forcing more-and-more people into financial difficulty, and this Christmas is set to be particularly tough for a lot of families - making this appeal more important than ever.”

The Reuse Santa Campaign organisers urge the public to ensure their pre-loved donations are as good as new, as toys that are dirty, incomplete or damaged cannot be regifted. Yorwaste’s site operatives, AKA, Santa’s helpers, at the recycling centres will be on hand to accept donations, as well as advise on recycling or disposal of items that are unsuitable.

Last year, over 20 Transit Van loads, plus four 7.5 tonne wagon loads, of good quality, pre-loved gifts were generously donated to the Reuse Santa appeal by the local public, making Christmas a little bit brighter for hundreds of children.

James Todd, marketing executive at Yorwaste,said: “Now in its fourth year, we’re extremely proud of the work we have done and the people we have supported with our Reuse Santa appeal.

"Nothing is more satisfying than seeing great quality, pre-loved toys being passed onto people who will love them all over again. It’s the circular economy at its very best.”

Yorwaste’s site locations, which it operates on behalf of North Yorkshire County Council and the City of York Council, can be found at www.northyorks.gov.uk/hwrc or www.york.gov.uk/WasteAndRecycling.

Donations of good quality, clean and complete toys will be accepted until December 11. Unsuitable items will be subject to disposal.