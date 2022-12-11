A RENEWABLE energy firm has helped to provide supplies of food, toiletries, warm clothing and stocking fillers to seafarers over the festive period.

Drax has worked with its partners Associated British Ports, DAN Shipping and Davis Wagon Services to jointly donate £3,500 to the Mission to Seafarers, a charity which supports people working at sea.

Volunteers from the charity, as well as from Drax and DAN shipping, packed bags with the donated items and supplies and then distributed to crews on the ships at Immingham port, including those carrying fuel for Drax’s supply chain.

Drax has donated £3,500 to the Mission to Seafarers (Image: UGC)

Mark Gibbens, Drax head of logistics, said: “We are proud to support the important work that the Mission to Seafarers does to bring support and comfort to the key workers in our supply chain and others during Christmas. I’d also like to thank our partners at ABP, DAN shipping and Davis Wagon Services for their contributions.

“This is a way to thank the people employed throughout our supply chain whose invaluable work helps us to maintain reliable, renewable electricity supplies for millions of homes and businesses. I hope these donations will help the men and women working out at sea enjoy a more festive Christmas even whilst away from loved ones.”