A FOOD hub in York, which hosts a community cafe, is supporting people in the city through the cost of living crisis.

With the demands and stresses of Christmas and the rising costs of feeding a family, the community cafe and food hub at Tang Hall Community Centre on Wednesday mornings is a welcome lifeline.

The site is run by YourCafe, a voluntary group who every week gather surplus and donated food from local supermarkets, fresh vegetables and fruit, bread, canned goods and frozen food and run a sit-down, friendly cafe.

Joe and Jim, of the BBC award-winning Food Circle, provide a hot take-away lunch and another group of home-bakers bring enough cakes like flapjacks and brownies for everyone to take home a treat.

The aim is to tackle both food waste and food poverty and provide a place to meet. People attending are asked how many are in their households and YourCafe find that more than 100 families are helped to put food on the table every week.

The food hub is open from 11am until 12pm every Wednesday, run by Your Cafe in school termtime and by Tang Hall BigLocal in school holidays, so it is open all year round.

Started by Margaret Hattam in 2015, YourCafe was taken over in November 2020 by Lisa Maunder-Wood, Felicity Hardy and Amy Johnson at Tang Hall.

Volunteers at YourCafé in Tang Hall Community Centre, which runs every Wednesday (Image: UGC)

“These amazing women all have jobs and busy families and put in an incredible amount of time week after week to keep the food hub and cafe going," said Rachel Semlyen, of the home-bakers group.

"They source the food and manage the finances and a regular team of keen volunteers," she added.

It is a 'pay as you feel' event and the donations help with the overheads and to buy milk and fresh produce to make sure that there is a balanced choice of food.

During term time, a group of University of York students bring ready-bagged ingredients and a recipe for soup or a pudding, all using the donated ingredients.

Lisa, director and chair of YourCafe, said: “We never know from week to week quite what we will get. Sometimes we have a wonderful amount of eggs or frozen food or toiletries. There is always bread. Anything left at the end of the session goes to local schools and a homeless shelter. A women’s refuge gets a regular box of donated goods.

“We are so grateful to the supermarkets who donate food and other goods and do want to stress that we are here to help local families, provide a friendly place to meet and be part of the great Tang Hall community. We welcome everyone and every store that might want to add to our donations."