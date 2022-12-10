AN ANNUAL carol service for NHS staff returned to York Minster for the 43rd year - signalling the start of Christmas and lifting spirits.

A choir of nearly 100 local NHS staff, from as far afield as Rotherham, Airedale, Wakefield, Dewsbury and Grimsby, rehearsed at their separate locations in the weeks leading up to the service, before coming together on the day of the service to sing the programme of carols together for the first time.

The service was led by the Very Reverend Dominic Barrington, Dean of York, with prayers from the Reverend Chris Hayes, Lead Chaplain, York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

The choir was conducted by Dr Andrew Padmore, in his penultimate appearance at the service prior to his forthcoming retirement next year.

Dr Andrew Padmore said: “I conduct many choirs around this country and further afield, but with this choir of NHS staff in the ambiance of a packed York Minster and a real feeling of Christmas spirit, makes this a wonderful occasion.”

The service is organised by York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and sponsored by York & Scarborough Hospital Charity.

York Hospital Radio will broadcast a recording of the service on Christmas Eve at 6pm and Christmas Day at 4pm.