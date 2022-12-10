ROYAL Mail workers are staging more strikes this month over rows regarding pay and working conditions - and it has started to hit York.

The strikes come as the Communication Workers Union (CWU) told staff of the strike dates in early November.

A WU spokesperson said: “The CWU want a negotiated settlement with Royal Mail Group and will continue to engage the company to that end.

“But those in charge of Royal Mail need to wake up and realise we won’t allow them to destroy the livelihoods of postal workers.”

The strikes are expected to create delays in the delivery of parcels and letters in what is the busiest time of year for the service.

Workers at Royal Mail previously walked out in November on Thursday 24 and Friday 25, which was Black Friday.

The strike dates for December are likely to impact Christmas with one date planned for Christmas eve.

The planned upcoming Royal Mail strikes are:

Sunday, December 11

Wednesday, December 14

Thursday, December 15

Friday, December 23

Saturday, December 24 (Christmas Eve)

Royal Mail has said that it has “well-developed contingency plans” to minimise disruption.

It added that it was "focused on getting mail delivery back to normal as quickly as possible after strike action," but letters will not be delivered on strike days.

The company has apologised to customers.