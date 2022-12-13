The proportion of people in York who are working has fallen in the last 10 years – taking the city’s employment rate below the average for England.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) released the latest Census 2021 results on December 8.

The figures revealed that between 2011 and 2021, the percentage of people aged 16 and over in York (excluding full-time students) in employment fell from 55.5 per cent in 2011 to 52.5 per cent in 2021.

During the same period, the percentage of people in employment across England dropped from 56.5 per cent to 55.7, meaning that the fall in York, at three per cent, was greater than the national average, at 0.8 per cent.

However, York had Yorkshire's highest percentage of people in employment who worked 15 hours or less per week, increasing from 11.7 to 12.5 per cent.

How many hours a week people work in York (Image: Office for National Statistics)

Jon Wroth-Smith, the Census deputy director, said the Census had taken place during the pandemic, a time of unprecedented changes to the labour market with the national lockdowns and the furlough scheme.

Mr Wroth Smith said: "The data shows there was an increase in home working from 10 per cent in 2011 to 31 per cent in 2021 but, of course, the Government advised people to stay at home and only attend work if you had no alternative at that time."

He added that despite the removal of Covid restrictions, there is a 'new normal' after the pandemic with working from home remaining common.

He said: "The truth is, the world is always changing and more timely data than a census provides is needed."

Most respondents said they travelled to work by driving, at 37 per cent, followed by working from home, at 36 per cent.

Economic activity in York (Image: Office for National Statistics)

The number of people in York who were retired increased from 21.8 to 22.5 per cent, which made up the largest proportion of those who were unemployed, at 55 per cent.

Meranwhile, 9.2 per cent of York's employed population said they worked over 49 hours per week, down from 11.2 in 2011, while those working between 31 to 48 hours increased by 0.9 per cent to 56.9.

Across Yorkshire, Craven had the second highest percentage of people in employment, who worked 15 hours or less, at 12.3 per cent, while Wakefield had the lowest at 7.9 per cent.