BABIES and children with Strep A are being sent up to York’s Children’s Ambulatory Treatment Clinic at Askham Bar instead of their GP surgery as the outbreak worsens.

Additional clinics will open to provide more appointments for babies and children, following the increase in Group A Streptococcus disease.

Parents must first contact NHS111 or their GP surgery for a referral before heading up to Askham Bar in Dringhouses.

The news comes as a doctor's leader spoke out about the extra demands being placed on GP surgeries by the new Strep A outbreak.

A spokesperson said that due to 'overwhelming demands,' more support was being offered at the Askham Bar Community Care Centre for worried parents and carers.

"Patients will be assessed by paediatric specialists, observed and treated, when necessary," they said. "Currently 95 per cent of patients are being sent home, following their appointment, with only a small number directed to the hospital."

Dr Rebecca Brown, Nimbuscare's clinical lead for the clinic, said Nimbuscare was pleased to be supporting parents and carers in York who were worried about their children during this outbreak.

"The beauty of this children’s service is that we can give them more time for their appointment and make sure they get the treatment and support they need over a longer period.

"Our paediatric specialist nurses can see and treat children and offer the observation they need.”