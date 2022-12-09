A CAR crashed into the back of a bus in York earlier today - and emergency services were called to the scene.
Crews from Acomb and York attended the two-vehicle collision involving a Tesla car impacting the rear of a bus in Shipton Road at around 8.50am today.
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "All persons were out on arrival and crews assisted police with traffic management."
