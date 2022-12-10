FRIENDS of a young man who died after falling from a balcony at Nestlé in York have raised more than £4,000 in his memory for a mental health charity for children and young people.

Joe, Ben, Jackson and Jack say they were all great friends of Ewan Loughlan, 19, an apprentice at the confectionery firm who suffered fatal head injuries when he jumped from the balcony in August, an inquest heard earlier this week.

"We all grew up with him and he was such a good friend to all of us," they said on Justgiving.com.

"Through all the years in school, playing football with him and coaching with him, we will never forget all the amazing memories we have made together. We want to raise money for a cause that's close to our hearts."

They said they were taking part in a 'Tough Mudder' 10k in Ewan's memory in October, supporting YoungMinds.

The group have so far raised £4,366 from 208 supporters. One donor said: "Well done lads. Good effort for a great cause and in memory of a fine young man," while another said: "Good luck lads, inspiring work you’re doing for Ewan!"

To donate, visit here.