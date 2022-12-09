A GARAGE has been damaged during an incident in York - and police have launched an appeal.

The incident happened behind the houses in Chestnut Grove in New Earswick between 4pm on Wednesday (December 7) and 10am on Thursday (December 8) when the garage was damaged.

"There appeared to be tyre tracks near where the damage had been caused," a police spokesperson said.

North Yorkshire Police officers are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident. In particular, they are appealing for anyone who might have seen people or vehicles in the area acting suspiciously around the time of the incident.

If you can help please email beth.carrahar@northyorkshire.police.uk. You can also call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for PC 109 Beth Carrahar.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12220217252 when passing on information.