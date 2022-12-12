ALMOST 50,000 patients were waiting for routine treatment at York trust hospitals in October - as the NHS "bursts at the seams" under mounting winter pressures.

NHS England figures show 49,429 patients were waiting for non-urgent elective operations or treatment at York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust at the end of October – up from 47,286 in September, and 35,025 in October 2021.

Of those, 4,234 - 9 per cent - had been waiting for longer than a year.

Separate figures show 1.5 million patients in England were waiting for a key diagnostic test in October, while at the York trust 15,522 patients were waiting for one of 14 standard tests, such as an MRI scan, non-obstetric ultrasound or gastroscopy at this time.

Of them, 8,071 (52%) had been waiting for at least six weeks.

Other figures show York cancer patients are not being seen quickly enough. The NHS states 85 per cent of cancer patients urgently referred by a GP should start treatment within 62 days, but just 55 per cent of patients urgently referred by the NHS for cancer treatment at the York trust in October began treatment within two months of their referral - down from 71 per cent in October 2021.

A York and Scarborough trust spokesperson said it knew it could be 'distressing and inconvenient' to wait for an operation or treatment, and it was sorry for the impact this had on patients.

"The Covid pandemic created a significant delay and, while waiting times will vary across specialties, they remain longer than we would want them to be as we continue to work hard to address the backlog,"they said.

“Our staff are working incredibly hard to address this. However, it remains challenging given the ongoing pressures we are facing to deliver care for our unplanned and emergency patients.”

Danielle Jefferies, from the King’s Fund, said: “The latest figures show an NHS bursting at the seams as services head into winter struggling to meet sharply rising demand while keeping patients safe. The health service really is facing the toughest pressures since modern records began."

Dr Susan Crossland, immediate past president of the Society for Acute Medicine – a representative body for hospital staff – said 'such shocking levels of performance are now commonplace" and a sign of "just how far the NHS has fallen".

Professor Julian Redhead, national clinical director for urgent and emergency care for NHS England, said the service was facing a "perfect storm".

“Despite the ongoing pressures on services which are exacerbated by flu hospitalisations, issues in social care meaning we cannot discharge patients who are ready, and record numbers needing A&E, staff have powered through to bring down some of our longest waits for care," he continued.