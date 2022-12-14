NAF Naf, Crackpot and Red Rhino Records are just some of the long lost shops of York we are remembering today.

A delve into our picture archive from 1990 came up with a clutch of photos of York from 32 years ago - and some shopping streets look very different to today.

Readers with good memories will recall some of these shops, from Naf Naf at the entrance to the Stonegate Walk arcade (remember that?) to Ball Shoes on the corner of King's Square and Goodramgate (where Boots stands today).

Crackpots in Blake Street in 1990

Who remembers Crackpots, the kitchen rejects shop, in Blake Street? Or Red Rhino Records on Goodramgate?

