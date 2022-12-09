YORK business groups are joining city MPs in calling for central government to regulate short-term holiday lets such as Airbnbs.

The plea comes as parliament today (Friday) debated a Private Member’s Bill from York Central MP Rachael Maskell, but it did not pass.

Ms Maskell said on twitter: "Today @UKLabour supported my Bill to license Short Term Holiday Lets, and the Tories did not let it pass. What a difference Labour in Government will make to families and communities. The campaign continues.

The Labour MP has campaigned extensively on the issue, explaining her views in the Press this week.

Now, she is being backed by hospitality and tourism groups, including the Hospitality Association of York, which has been discussing the issue amongst itself and with other groups for around six months.

HAY chairman Adam Wardale says there is a place for many kinds of accommodation but the rapid growth of such premises is harming the growth of the accommodation sector as well as the wider community.

Fellow hotelier, Simon Mahon, general manager of the Grand, York, says they are driving up rents, which causes problems for hotel and other staff. He also knows of a family being evicted from their home as their landlord turns the property into an AirBnB.

Airbnbs, the pair say, also have unfair advantages that more traditional accommodation providers do not have. They do not pay business rates, or commercial rates for rubbish removal, neither do they contribute towards the York BID, which funds various activities in York, or pay apprenticeship and similar levies paid by many employers.

“It’s not a level playing field for business,” Mr Mahon continued.

He also notes a loss of community when homes become used by visitors, rather than permanent residents.

“We are highlighting the risks to the housing authorities,” he added.

HAY also note other countries also prevent Airbnb use in new-builds, suggesting similar restrictions for proposed housing at York Central and the Roman Quarter. Overseas countries also restrict the time property can be used for Air Bnbs.

York Outer MP Julian Sturdy says Ms Maskell’s move will boost consumer confidence and give power back to communities.

Mr Sturdy said: “While AirBnBs and similar properties offer homeowners an excellent opportunity to generate revenue while boosting the number of accommodation options we can offer visitors to our city, it is important they do not have a negative impact on our communities and comply to the same standards we already expect of their competitors.

Andrew Lowson, executive director of York BID, said: “‘The unrestricted growth of Airbnb’s is a threat to established hotels and guest houses, in a similar vein to how internet shopping has impacted high street retail.

“If you get the correct balance, then its good for the consumer and good for business. If you don’t, then the established businesses that are subject to more rates and regulation lose out.

He added: “It is good that HAY is raising this issue in York and I hope policy makers take note, especially with a local election next spring. It is also another reason why agreeing a local plan is so important for York, because it can be a reference point for this particular issue.”

Sarah Loftus, Managing Director at Make It York, said: "One of the many reasons why York is such an attractive place to visit is due to the diverse range of top quality accommodation on offer, from hotels to B&Bs and self-catering.

"We have some brilliant Airbnb properties in York, who strive for excellence. However, it is important that others don't let the sector down. Introducing regulations would benefit the overall health of our accommodation offer in the city".