A UNIVERSITY in York has been recognised for supporting estranged students.

The University of York has received a Stand Alone Pledge award for their commitment in supporting the material and emotional needs of estranged students during their time in York.

This award highlights that the University creates good conditions for estranged students to complete their course by improving access to support in finance, accommodation, mental health, and outreach.

This year, the University's support package has ensured students are able to access: a buddy scheme where new students are matched with a current estranged student, a dedicated contact for mental health support, a financial support package, kitchen and bedding packs, suitcases and travel to University costs, free sports memberships, and a Christmas food and gift bundle.

Nic Streatfield, Director of Student Life and Wellbeing, said: "This is the second year we have received a Pledge award and is testament to the passion, caring, and dedication of our team of student support, access and outreach staff.

"All of our students are fully supported to succeed in their studies, but it is particularly important to recognise the specific needs of estranged and cared for students to ensure that they thrive and get the best out of their time with us."

Estranged students drop out of Higher Education at three times the average rate due to lack of material and emotional support.