THE number of Covid patients being treated at hospitals in the York trust has dropped, new data confirms.

York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust was caring for 78 coronavirus patients in hospital as of Wednesday (December 7), NHS figures show.

The NHS England data shows the number of people being treated in hospital for Covid-19 by 8am on Wednesday was down from 86 on the same day the previous week.

The number of beds at the York trust occupied by people who tested positive for Covid-19 decreased by 37 per cent in the last four weeks – 28 days ago, there were 124.

Across England there were 5,501 people in hospital with Covid as of Wednesday, with 119 of them in mechanical ventilation beds.

The number of Covid-19 patients hospitalised nationally has decreased by three per cent in the last four weeks, while the number on mechanical ventilators has decreased by 21 per cent.