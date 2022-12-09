Police in North Yorkshire have arrested eighteen people in the first eight days of this year’s annual Christmas drink and drug drive campaign - including five in York.

York and North Yorkshire Road Safety partnership says this year's message is “save a life and call it in”.

Members of the public are being urged to call out anyone who is behind the wheel when under the influence of drink or drugs, by dialling 999.

The force launched its annual Christmas drink drug drive campaign on Thursday, December 1 with the help of Mark Charnock who plays Marlon Dingle in Emmerdale.

Mark participated in a mock road traffic collision to highlight the dangers of drink and drug driving to members of the public.

In the first eight days of the campaign officers have made eighteen arrests. Ten of the arrests were for drink driving and eight arrests were for drug driving. Fifteen of the arrests were men and three of the arrests were women. The break down below shows where the arrests were made:

York: Five arrests

Harrogate District: Five arrests

Richmond: Three arrests

Hambleton: Three arrests

Scarborough: One arrest

Ryedale: One arrest

In the first eight days of the campaign the highest reading was over four times the legal limit.

Superintendent Emma Aldred, head of Specialist Operations at North Yorkshire Police, said: “These figures send out a clear message that we’re out across North Yorkshire trying to intercept people who choose to drive when under the influence of drink or drugs.

Drink drive warning

“As we head into what is anticipated to be a busy weekend with the world cup and many Christmas parties taking place, I would urge people to plan their night and think about how they are getting home.

“If you’re out and become aware of someone who is about to drive and is under the influence of drink or drugs then call it in on 999. One call could be all it takes to save a life. “

Police say they are actively patrolling in marked and unmarked vehicles across the county as well as conducting static checks on the side of the road.

Officers add that it is not just about having a drink or taking drugs and getting straight into the car – you can also be over the limit the morning after.

Police are urging people to share information about drink drivers with North Yorkshire Police by dialling 101 and selecting option one. If it’s happening now, then call 999.