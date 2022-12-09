A new Visitor Information Centre has opened this morning in York for the first time.

The location, says tourism body Make It York is in a higher footfall area.

The centre has been relocated from Museum Street to Parliament Street.

The aim is to encourage more visitors and residents to utilise the Visitor Information Centre, which has assisted over 150,000 people this year so far.

Following its successful launch earlier this year, the Visit York Information pod at York Station will remain open and has recently extended its operating hours.

The new Visitor Information Centre on Parliament Street, based in a former opticians, is on the doorstep of Make It York’s biggest events of the year.

They include St Nicholas Fair which runs until 23rd December, as well as York Residents’ Festival and York Ice Trail coming up in the new year.