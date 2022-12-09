Volunteers in a seaside town have created a stunning seaside-themed Christmas tree - made out of 140 lobster pots and topped with a leaping salmon.

The 'Fishtive Tree', which measures 35ft (10.5m) and took a team two days to build, had its official lighting ceremony on Saturday (Dec 3), in Filey.

Around 500 cheery locals flocked to the town’s seafront to watch the huge structure, draped in 1,700 LED lights, illuminate the coastline for the first time this year.

It is the fifth time the massive “tree”, which features a gold salmon instead of a star, has been constructed on Coble landing slipway in aid of charity.

The annual event, which also saw a fireworks display, has raised £20,000 for local schools and sea cadets since it started. Organiser Samantha Allen said the tree is made out of things fishy built by the town's fishermen with decorations provided by local school children and youth groups.

Generations of fishermen have worked out of the windswept town, chartering the often dangerous North Sea waters in search of catches.

Samantha said: "So many volunteers and businesses are involved in creating this event for our community and visitors, working so hard to bring our small community together near and far."

