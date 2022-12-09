A new charity superstore has opened in York in time for Christmas shopping season.

The new Barnardo’s superstore in the former Mothercare premises on Monks Cross Retail Park opened its doors on Wednesday.

Crowds braved the cold for the morning opening, eager to pick up bargains.

Lisa Haywood, Manager of the new Barnardo’s York Superstore, told the Press: “We had a fantastic turnout to the opening of the superstore, with people queueing round the block when we first opened the doors.

“We’ve had so many lovely comments from people about how bright, modern and welcoming the store is – it really does fit in well with the other shops here at Monks Cross and is a lovely shopping experience.

“Shopping at Barnardo’s gives people the satisfaction of knowing they’re helping to support some of the UK’s most vulnerable children while they pick up a few quality, pre-loved bargains, and we think that’s why our stores are so popular. We can’t wait to welcome even more people here in the run-up to Christmas and beyond!”

Recruitment is still open for staff and volunteers and the store has begun taking donations.

The store promises an extensive selection of pre-loved ladies, mens and kids clothes, shoes and accessories, plus a huge toy section.

There is also a vast range of brand new furniture and other lines, ranging from bikes, sofas and coffee tables to beds and dining sets, which will be available for local delivery at a flat fee of £10 per order.

There will be many other new lines available in store too, including Christmas gifts and stocking fillers.

The new York superstore is one of a handful the charity the launched across the UK.

The Essex-based charity, founded in 1866 by Thomas Barnardo to help children, has more than 600 stores across the UK, including one at Front Street, Acomb.

But last year, it opened its first superstore in Coventry, selling furniture, electrical items, refurbished white goods, plus other clothes and items.

Now, it has superstores in Bradford, Swansea, Bournemouth and Sutton Coldfield.

These stores tend to be around 10,000 sq ft- about five times the size of their typical stores.

The Barnardo’s superstore is located at Unit 14 on Monks Cross Retail Park in York and will be open from 10am to 6pm on Mondays to Saturdays, and from 11am to 5pm on Sundays.

To find out more about the various staff or volunteering roles on offer at Barnardo’s York superstore, click on the link here.

To contact the York superstore directly or to discuss furniture items for collection, ring 01904 658417.