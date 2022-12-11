MORE than 30,000 were in attendance at the opening weekend of the Harrogate Christmas Fayre.

This year’s Christmas Fayre, which opened on Friday December 2, is "bigger and better" with a variety of stalls to browse for Christmas gifts, decorations and seasonal foodie treats.

The popular Candy Cane Express road train is also back, to transport festive revellers around Harrogate town centre while the market is on.

Nick Rhodes, market manager said: "So much work goes into organising and setting up the Christmas Fayre, so it’s absolutely fantastic to see all the hard work paying off, with visitors and traders soaking up the vibrant, festive atmosphere that the market provides.

"Harrogate Christmas Fayre is also a significant contributor to the local economy, with major high street retailers benefiting from the influx of visitors, increasing their overall footfall."

Footfall at Harrogate’s Tourist Information Centre on Saturday December 3 was up 36 per cent on the same Saturday last year.