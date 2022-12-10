LIB Dem councillors in York have hit out at new rules that will see voters be required to show an approved form of photographic identification at polling stations in May’s local elections.

In a motion, set to be discussed at a meeting of Full Council on December 15, councillors are hitting out at the impact that the new rules could have, branding it “taxpayer funded disenfranchisement."

Whilst work is underway locally to prepare for the changes, councillors said there has been very little information and support available, with secondary legislation on local electoral identity documents still outstanding.

Councillor Andrew Hollyer, who will be proposing the motion, said: “This is an outrageous, expensive and convoluted exercise of direct voter disenfranchisement in a bid to tackle effectively non-existent fraud. The changes will clearly most directly affect younger, low income, homeless, LGBT+ and young people – hardly known as supporters of the Conservative party.

“It’s not just those without ID that will have to pay up, either buying ID cards or giving up paid work to apply for ID documents. The Government’s own figures suggest the scheme will cost up to £180million extra a decade. So we’ll all pay – and for what? Naked disenfranchisement straight out of the Donal Trump playbook."