YORK Barbarians RLFC, a brand new rugby league club, will be entering the Yorkshire Mens League in 2023.

York has been created in partnership with York St John University and the grassroots club’s main player base will come from both current and previous players of the University side.

Players from outside the university, however, will be more than welcome to join the club, with those from the local community able to play with the team regardless of experience.

In a statement released on social media, the club have confirmed that some “exciting” partnerships, grants and opportunities have already been secured.

The Barbarians are looking for players, sponsors, volunteers and those interested in becoming involved in a coaching role.

For anyone with interest in such positions, they should message the club on their social media, at either “York Barbarians RLFC” or “York St John Rugby League.”

Information regarding training for the club will be released within the next couple of weeks.