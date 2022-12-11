A SCHOOL in York has been accredited as "world class" after receiving the World Class Schools Quality Mark, joining a network of more than 120 schools in the UK.

On Monday (December 5), Fulford School was given the mark - which is awarded by education charity World Class Schools Quality Mark, whose assessment framework assesses the students for their demonstration of World Class skills and competencies.

Fulford is one of just a handful of non-selective state schools awarded the Quality Mark in the 2022/23 academic year, following a rigorous assessment process using the WCSQM character development framework as a benchmark.

The idea is that if a school is truly World Class, then its students should be able to demonstrate this in whatever context they find themselves.

Head teacher at Fulford, Steve Lewis, said: "We are delighted to have received the World Class School Quality Mark. Fulford is a world class school.

"We are committed to developing the skills, dreams and aspirations of our students. Our students have outstanding outcomes and make exceptional progress.

A student from Fulford School celebrating their results in August this year (Image: Frank Dwyer)

"We believe education goes beyond exam results, we create an environment and opportunities for our students to have experiences that are character building, challenging, nurturing and life affirming.

"In achieving world class status, our students demonstrated a commitment to achievement, an understanding of the workplace, knowledge and understanding of the world around them, the power of community and their developing skills as learners and leaders. The award focusses fully on the experiences, skills and attributes of the students in school. It is the students who are world class.

"As a school, we have always prioritised the development of each student so that they can understand what it means to be a successful, productive, and proactive member of their community and wider society. It is great that this has been celebrated at a national level. We are and continue to be, very proud of our world class young people."

The framework highlights characteristics across individual areas including leadership, community, learning and workplace. Over time students demonstrated how they met each characteristic, either at school, at home or in their local community, uploading evidence for each characteristic via the WCSQM internet-based app, BeWorldClass.

Once a significant number of students are proving World Class characteristics, WCSQM assesses the students’ completed portfolios via a student-led assessment process.

“It’s been great to work with other students thinking about and building our world class characteristics," said Gracie Wright, a current Fulford student.

Meanwhile, another student, Adam Lightfoot, said: "It’s been really inspiring to have the chance to see the things other students do, and to help younger children in their journey to being world class."