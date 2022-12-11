THIS year is expected to be the "hardest Christmas yet" for more than 230,000 older people in Yorkshire, new research shows.

Following the launch of Age UK’s Christmas campaign, the charity has released new data which shows that this Christmas will be one of the hardest yet for over one fifth of older people in Yorkshire and the Humberside - with one quarter saying they worry they’ll have to reduce their social activities because of the cost of living crisis.

The charity is calling for urgent donations this Christmas to support its services, including its Telephone Friendship Service and Advice Line, so that they can continue to be there for everyone who needs them.

York-born Dame Judi Dench, who is an Age UK supporter, said: “Loneliness is an awful thing to experience, and I think it’s fair to say that a lot of us, myself included, have had a taster of what it’s like in recent years.

“While most of us have been able to pick up where we left off and rebuild our connections, many are not able to do that - because loneliness and isolation are an everyday existence for so many older people.

"While many of us are incredibly lucky to have family, friends and neighbours who check in on us, call us, make us laugh and so much more, not everybody has somebody - and that’s heart-breaking.

"Having somebody to talk to can change everything, it can change a person’s life. Age UK can do this, they are there at the end of the phone for the older people who need them, but we must support them so they can carry on being there."

Age UK’s new research shows how frightened many older people are about surviving the next few months, with significant numbers anticipating a more solitary and lonely Christmas than usual this year, because of a lack of money.

The charity’s new figures show that one in 10 older people in Yorkshire and Humberside are expecting to feel lonely this Christmas, but loneliness is also a major issue among our older population all year round.

Half of older people in Yorkshire and Humberside say they rely on television and radio for company, which is why Age UK is encouraging everyone to extend the hand of friendship to older people over the festive season.

The research also found that 49 per cent of older people in Yorkshire and Humberside say a phone call from a friend or loved one would help them this Christmas time.

Anyone who needs support, or who is worried about an older relative or friend, or wants to find out more about Age UK’s friendship services, can get in touch by calling Age UK Advice free of charge on 0800 169 6565, or visit www.ageuk.org.uk.

Any older person looking for a cheerful chat can call The Silver Line’s free helpline, day or night, on 0800 4 70 80 90.