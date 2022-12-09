I AGREE with Tim Farron MP that the Conservative Government decision to approve a new coal mine in Cumbria is as daft as celebrating the opening of a Betamax factory.

Burning coal is a key contributor to climate change, which is why the world is abandoning coal.

The steel industry, potentially the buyers of coke, are moving on. Tata and British Steel have said they won’t be buying anything from this mine. The Swedish steel industry this year demonstrated a new manufacturing process based entirely around green hydrogen and renewable energy.

To be fair, most Conservatives get this. Alok Sharma MP, President of COP26, must be weeping at his own government’s folly. So aside from Rees-Mogg and other members of the pantomime villain fringe of the Tory party who also want the return of ducking stools, flint cutlery, divorce by combat, and rainy day cigarette umbrellas … who in their right mind wants to open a coal mine?

Christian Vassie

Blake Court,

Wheldrake,

York

---

Sort out tax system rather than strikers

THE government must be aware that here is a cost of living crisis.

They should start to tackle the crisis by immediately increasing the personal tax allowance to £17,000 thus returning £1,000 to every one.

Rather than abolishing the House of Lords they should abolish the need for food banks.

Rather than reforming our laws on strikes the government should be reforming our antiquated and unfair tax system.

Bridget Tasker,

The Crossway,

York

---

No better time to switch to vegan eating

THERE’S no doubt about it: human-induced climate change is causing extreme weather conditions.

As temperatures as low as -10 degrees are set to hit the UK, the Met Office has issued severe weather warnings in many parts of the country and the capital has triggered its protocol to mitigate danger to life.

These hazardous temperature extremes are a wake-up call that, if we’re to have any hope of tackling the worsening climate catastrophe, we must take action now.

That action must address one of the main culprits: animal agriculture.

According to the United Nations, meat, egg, and dairy production is responsible for about 14.5 per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions, which, by some estimates, is greater than all the world’s transportation systems combined.

That’s why the UN is calling for a global shift towards vegan eating.

In addition to helping the environment, every individual who goes vegan spares nearly 200 animals per year a violent death at the slaughterhouse.

We all need to take responsibility for the future of the planet – and the easiest, most impactful way that individuals can make a difference is by going vegan.

It’s not too late to create positive change, and it can even save you money on your shopping.

PETA offers a free vegan starter kit for anyone looking to make the switch today.

Jennifer White

Media and Communications Manager

PETA Foundation

---

Who's a big baby?

FIFA have reportedly admonished a referee at the World Cup for upsetting a player by sternly telling him "to shut up and keep playing". I wonder who, before the match, changed the nappy of the player involved?

Peter Rickaby,

West Park,

Selby,

North Yorkshire

---

SEND US A LETTER! Email: letters@thepress.co.uk

Keep your letter to 250 words max, and include your full name, address and mobile number