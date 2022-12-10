RESIDENTS of York’s most festive streets are set to flick the switch on this years big charity lights switch-on this weekend.

For more than two decades, Twin Pike Way, or “Twinkle” Pike Way as it has become known, has attracted visitors from far and wide to see the hundreds of twinkling lights decorating the houses and gardens in the cul-de-sac.

Once again this year, visitors to the Wigginton cul de sac are being encouraged to make a donation if they enjoy the display, with all the money raised being shared this year between St Leonard’s Hospice and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

The festive lights in Twin Pike Way (Image: UGC)

Over the years the festive lights have raised more than £83,000 for different charities and this year the switch-on on Sunday (December 11) will be attended by residents and plenty excited children hopeful that they’ll have a bumper year.

Among them was long-time resident Pamela Reed, whose granddaughter, Steph Cooper, is in charge of social media and the online donation page this year.

Speaking to The Press, Steph said: "Due to the high electricity cost, the number of days the lights are on have been reduced and also the time each evening has also been reduced.

“With Covid still around, we are aware that not everyone is carrying cash so to ensure we still raise plenty of money for our three charities, we have set up a JustGiving page for online donations.

The displays in the street have been put in place every year for more than 20 years (Image: UGC)

“Every penny helps and we would love to beat our record which is £5,437.

“We missed being able to string the lights during the pandemic but we are back again for 2022 and we are raising money for two amazing charities who, without donations, are unable to act and provide the service they so greatly do.

“The lights all started out back in 2000 to mark the millennium.

“I was at the first switch-on as a nine-year-old and now my own children are going along to watch."

The lights will be on from 5pm - 8pm every night from Sunday until December 27.

If you’re not local and need to come by car, the fabulous display can be found by using the postcode YO32 2FF.

The lights will be turned on for less time this year due to rising energy costs (Image: UGC)

Each year, visitors who stop to take a look at the lights are asked to make a donation into a collection box at the end of the street and this year a QR code has been set up on the box taking people straight to the JustGiving page making it easier to donate.

To make an online donation, visit the page at: https://bit.ly/3HnjCdD