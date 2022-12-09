SIX of the biggest names in music have been announced to headline a major music festival near York.

Leeds Festival will return for 2023 with a dual main stage layout meaning more acts can play with less clashes.

Announced today (December 9) as headliners are Billie Eilish, Sam Fender, Foals, The Killers, Imagine Dragons and Lewis Capaldi.

They will be joined by talent in rock, indie, alternative, hip-hop and dance including Becky Hill, Bicep Live, Wet Leg, Central Cee, Declan McKenna, Don Broco, Steve Lacy, MK, Inhaler, Slowthai, Tion Wayne, Trippie Redd and many more, with further acts yet to be announced.

The three-day festival will take place on August 25 to 27, 2023, returning to Bramham Park – between Leeds and Wetherby.

General sale tickets and instalment plans are available from 9am on Monday, 12 December from www.leedsfestival.com/tickets

At 20-year-old, Billie Eilish is set to become the youngest-ever solo artist to headline Leeds Festival.

Billie Eilish will headline Leeds Festival 2023 (Image: PA Wire/PA Images)

The Grammy award winner’s latest album ‘Happier Than Ever’, was released last summer to global critical acclaim and topping the charts in nineteen countries worldwide.

Billie was also the youngest artist to write and record an official James Bond theme song, ‘No Time To Die', which won an Academy Award this year.

Sam Fender first appeared at Leeds Festival in 2021 after his debut album, 2019’s ‘Hypersonic Missiles.’

Since then, 2021’s 'Seventeen Going Under' has seen the Geordie artist become a household name across the globe.

Sam Fender will headline Leeds Festival 2023 (Image: PA Wire/PA Images)

Foals first headlined Leeds Festival in 2016, and the chart-topping, BRIT Award winners recent album ‘Life Is Yours’ was purpose-written for a euphoric festival summer with joyous, dance-influenced tracks and a jubilant message.

Las Vegas rockers The Killers return to the UK for Leeds Festival following a sold-out UK stadium tour.

The Killers will headline Leeds Festival 2023 (Image: PA Wire/PA Images)

From their earliest hits and through their record-breaking seven consecutive Number 1 albums, the band spans true modern classics such as 'Mr Brightside,' 'Somebody Told Me' and A'll These Things That I’ve Done,' via 'When You Were Young' and 'Dustland Fairytale,' 'Human,' 'Runaways,' to more recent favourites like 'The Man,' 'Caution,' 'Run For Cover' and 'My Own Soul’s Warning.'

Imagine Dragons will headline the festival for the first time.

Leeds Festival 2023 (Image: LD Communications)

Counting tens of millions of album sales and over 110 billion total streams, they stand out as the only band in history to earn four RIAA Diamond singles and a multitude of multi-platinum singles in 'Radioactive,' 'Believer,' 'Demons,' and 'Thunder.'

Read about this year's Leeds Festival

Double BRIT Award winner and Grammy nominated Lewis Capaldi makes his Leeds headline debut as one of the UK’s biggest music success stories.

Top-selling album ‘Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent’ broke the record for the most consecutive weeks in the chart for any solo artist, and still holds the record for the most-streamed week one debut.

Lewis Capaldi will headline Leeds Festival 2023 (Image: PA Wire/PA Images)