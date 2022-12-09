FOUR more deaths related to Covid-19 have been recorded at hospitals in the York trust, the latest figures confirm.

A total of 545 people had died in the York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on Thursday (December 8) – up four from 541 the week before.

They were among 17,833 deaths recorded across Yorkshire and The Humber.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19 - and whose usual residence was in York.

A total of 173,821 deaths were recorded throughout England by Thursday – up from 173,360 last week.